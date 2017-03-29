OHL playoffs: Hamilton Bulldogs drop Game 3 to Frontenacs, lead series 2-1

The Kingston Frontenacs spoiled the return of playoff hockey to Hamilton, beating the Bulldogs 4-2 at FirstOntario Centre.

Hamilton still leads the OHL Eastern Conference Quarter-Final series 2-1.

The Bulldogs took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Michael Cramarossa and Niki Petti. But it was all Frontenacs in the third period.

Brett Nuemann tied the game 2-2 at 9:46, before Nathan Dunkley scored the game winner at 13:25 and then iced the game with an empty netter.

Dunkley scored two goals and added an assist to earn the game’s first star. Niki Petti was named the second star with his third goal of the series. Brett Neumann was named the third star with a goal and an assist.

The Bulldogs outshot the Frontenacs 31-30, while both teams came up empty on the power play.

Game 4 goes Thursday night at FirstOntario Centre at 7 pm.