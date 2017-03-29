Sports
March 29, 2017 7:55 am

OHL playoffs: Hamilton Bulldogs drop Game 3 to Frontenacs, lead series 2-1

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900CHML

Nathan Dunkley lifts the Kingston Frontenacs over the Hamilton Bulldogs, 4-2 in game 3.

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images
A A

The Kingston Frontenacs spoiled the return of playoff hockey to Hamilton, beating the Bulldogs 4-2 at FirstOntario Centre.

Hamilton still leads the OHL Eastern Conference Quarter-Final series 2-1.

READ MORE: London Knights set to renew hostilities with Spitfires

The Bulldogs took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Michael Cramarossa and Niki Petti. But it was all Frontenacs in the third period.

Brett Nuemann tied the game 2-2 at 9:46, before Nathan Dunkley scored the game winner at 13:25 and then iced the game with an empty netter.

READ MORE: Kamloops Blazers take game 3 against the Kelowna Rockets

Dunkley scored two goals and added an assist to earn the game’s first star. Niki Petti was named the second star with his third goal of the series. Brett Neumann was named the third star with a goal and an assist.

The Bulldogs outshot the Frontenacs 31-30, while both teams came up empty on the power play.

Game 4 goes Thursday night at FirstOntario Centre at 7 pm.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
FirstOntario Centre
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
OHL
Playoffs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News