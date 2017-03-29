Politics
March 29, 2017 12:59 am

White House staff to shun correspondents’ dinner in ‘solidarity’ with Donald Trump

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

In this April 30, 2011, file photo Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump arrive for the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
A A

White House staff will be skipping this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner along with President Donald Trump.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Tuesday evening that they’d been informed that staff would not be attending out of “solidarity” with the president, who previously announced his intention to skip the annual dinner.

The board says in a statement that it “regrets this decision very much,” but that the event will go on as planned.

The annual fundraising dinner, which raises money for college scholarships, typically draws a mix of politicians, journalists, celebrities, as well as the president and first lady. Top White House staff members typically attend, often as guests of media organizations.

READ MORE: Trump wasn’t elected to hang out with journalists and celebs: White House aide

The dinner also typically features remarks from a comedian, often roasting the president, and a humorous address by the president himself, often roasting the press and political opponents.

Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. Since taking office, however, he has stepped up his criticism, accusing some prominent news outlets of publishing “fake news” and calling them “the enemy of the American people.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
correspondents dinner donald trump
correspondents dinner white house staff
Donald Trump
donald trump correspondents dinner
donald trump white house correspondents dinner
Trump White House COrrespondents Dinner
white house correspondents dinner donald trump
white house correspondents dinner trump
White House Correspondents' Dinner
white house staff correspondents dinner

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News