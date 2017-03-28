Donald Trump tells group of senators he expects new healthcare deal ‘very quickly’

U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.

“I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.

“I think it’s going to happen because we’ve all been promising – Democrat, Republican – we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” he said.

A Republican plan backed by Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system was pulled on Friday after it failed to garner enough support to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

READ MORE: Donald Trump slams Freedom Caucus on Twitter, says Democrats will ‘make a deal’

Trump, a Republican, did not mention that failure at the reception nor did he offer specifics on how he planned for lawmakers to reach a consensus on a healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, familiarly known as Obamacare.

WATCH: Spicer on Trumpcare failure: President Trump knows ‘when to walk away’

Trump told lawmakers at the reception that he would be talking about infrastructure and investing in the military, without offering a time frame or details.

“Hopefully, it will start being bipartisan, because everybody really wants the same thing. We want greatness for this country that we love,” he said.