Donald Trump slams Freedom Caucus on Twitter, says Democrats will ‘make a deal’

U.S. President Donald Trump continued to nurse a grudge against the Freedom Caucus as he lashed out against the ultra-right wing of the Republican Party on Twitter Monday, while also promising cooperation from the Democrats on health care.

Earlier Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Trump might turn to members of the Democratic Party to overhaul Obamacare and the U.S. president seconded that notion on Twitter Monday night.

Trump said the Freedom Caucus of the GOP, known as a particularly right-wing segment of Republican lawmakers, snatched “defeat from the jaws of victory” after Trump-backed health care legislation was pulled off the table on Friday in an embarrassing moment for the party.



Story continues below Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

The Republicans tried to overturn Barack Obama’s legislation more than 60 times in seven years before Trump took power.

Trump noted in a tweet, “After so many bad years they were ready for a win!”

Trump went on to suggest Democrats would be willing to “make a deal” as soon as “ObamaCare folds – not long.”

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

One Democrat was quick to suggest Trump would attempt to “the U.S. health care system” to pressure the Democrats to help.

Translation: I am going to sabotage the U.S. health care system, hurting millions of Americans, to gain political advantage over Democrats. https://t.co/fwPwTXT4hi — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 28, 2017

The president tackled another embarrassing issue on Twitter Monday night as he took shots at a U.S. Senate committee that is looking into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will appear before the committee, it was announced Monday.

Trump wondered aloud why the committee was not investigating former U.S. president Bill Clinton or his wife Hillary over a deal that “allowed big uranium to go to Russia.”

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

The New York Times reported in 2015 on Bill’s ties to mining leaders who had donated to his foundation; and who also sold a company to Russians interests which allowed them control over one-fifth of all U.S. uranium production capacity.

The U.S. State Department signed off on the deal at a time when it was headed by Hillary, the Times added.

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Trump also questioned why the committee was not looking into former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s “Russian company.”

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece by editorial page assistant editor James Freeman last year said Podesta has done business with a “Kremlin-backed investment firm” and that he’s gone to “lengths” to “avoid scrutiny of this relationship.”