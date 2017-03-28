Suspicious death near Wilkie, Sask.
The death of a woman near Wilkie, Sask., is being called suspicious by police.
Unity RCMP officers along with members of the major crime unit and the emergency response team are currently investigating the sudden death approximately five kilometres northeast of Wilkie in the RM of Buffalo.
Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area for safety reasons.
No other details have been released.
Mounties have said an update will be provided later Tuesday afternoon.
