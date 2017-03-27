Death of missing woman Melinda Gladys Charles considered suspicious

Deschambault Lake RCMP in northern Saskatchewan announced Monday that Melinda Gladys Charles, 47, was found deceased.

The woman was reported missing on March 23 after she was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area.

Police officials said her death is considered suspicious.

The RCMP major crimes unit is assisting with the investigation.

Charles is from Stanley Mission, Sask., which is approximately 395 kilometres north of Saskatoon.