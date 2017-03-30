Crime
March 30, 2017 8:11 am

Wesley Veit charged with murder in wife’s death

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Wesley Veit has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Heidi Veit.

Facebook
A A

Police have Wesley Veit in custody and have charged him in the death of Heidi Veit.

Wesley John Veit was arrested early Wednesday evening at a home in the RM of Buffalo and charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: RCMP want to speak with Wesley John Veit after suspicious death near Wilkie

He was wanted for questioning after the body of his wife was found approximately five kilometres northeast of Wilkie, Sask., on Tuesday.

She was an educational assistant and wrestling coach at a local high school.

Unity RMCP officials have not said how she died.

Wilkie is approximately 160 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
First Degree Murder
Heidi Veit
Murder
RM of Buffalo
Sask RCMP
Unity RCMP
Wesley Veit
Wilkie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News