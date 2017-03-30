Wesley Veit charged with murder in wife’s death

Police have Wesley Veit in custody and have charged him in the death of Heidi Veit.

Wesley John Veit was arrested early Wednesday evening at a home in the RM of Buffalo and charged with first-degree murder.

He was wanted for questioning after the body of his wife was found approximately five kilometres northeast of Wilkie, Sask., on Tuesday.

She was an educational assistant and wrestling coach at a local high school.

Unity RMCP officials have not said how she died.

Wilkie is approximately 160 kilometres west of Saskatoon.