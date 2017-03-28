4 charged in Edmonton identity fraud operation involving over 100 victims

Edmonton police have charged four people after the search of a home turned up what police say was a “significant” amount of stolen identification, mail and fake cash. It’s believed the fraud involves over 100 victims.

In early 2017, police began investigating reports that a counterfeiting ring was operating out of a house near 121 Avenue and 59 Street.

Police said on the morning of Feb. 28, officers watched one person drive away from the house in a Ford F350 that matched the description of one that had been reported stolen. Police say three other people drove away in a Ford Escape with a stolen validation tag. Police said they carried out “high-risk vehicle stops” on both vehicles and arrested all four people.

Investigators then searched the north Edmonton home and seized the following items:

Stolen identification including: driver’s licences, passports, birth certificates, social insurance number cards, health cards, credit cards, bank cards, and assorted membership cards. Police said the photographs on two of the driver’s licences were altered or removed to create new fake identification.

Stolen mail, cheques, money orders, and vehicle access codes.

Counterfeit manufacturing materials including printers and scanners, a laptop, external hard drives and memory sticks, and a debit terminal.

Counterfeit $20 and $50 American bills, as well as $5, $10 and $20 Canadian bills, printed on sheets of paper.

Four undocumented and unsecured rifles with ammunition.

Police said it is a significant seizure, as it’s not common to recover so many stolen identity documents and counterfeit materials in one place.

“We believe there may be over 100 victims of identity theft connected to this file,” Edmonton police Const. Benjamin Davis said. “But by removing these stolen identities from the street, we’re stopping any future frauds to individuals or businesses.”

Police said identity theft and counterfeiting are on the rise in Edmonton. From 2015 to 2016, identity theft rose 71 per cent (from 52 to 89 reports), identity fraud rose 48 per cent (from 280 to 413 reports), and counterfeiting rose 169 per cent (from 141 to 379 reports.)

Having your identity stolen can be a heartbreaking and financially devastating experience.

“Once your identity is compromised, it takes tremendous effort to restore your good name or credit rating,” EPS Economic Crimes Det. Linda Herzceg said.

“Fraudsters can use your stolen or reproduced information to make purchases, obtain services or benefits, access or open bank and credit accounts, or hide their criminal activities,” she said.

Patsy Brown, 45, Chayenne Cardinal, 22, James Gibb, 36, and Douglas Herman, 59, have been charged in the case. Police said additional charges are pending.

For tips on avoiding identity theft, visit the Edmonton Police Service website.