Canadian police look for guidance on marijuana legislation

The forthcoming announcement from the Liberal government on marijuana legislation has Canadian law enforcement looking to Parliament Hill for direction on enforcement.

A formal framework has yet to be unveiled. According to a CBC report Sunday, the Trudeau government is expected to announce marijuana will be legal in this country come July 1, 2018.

“We need about 2,000 drug-recognizance experts to do the job properly,” said Mario Harel, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP). “We have about 600 right now.”

It is a shortfall the CACP does not believe law enforcement will be able to make up in short order.

“We need more training and it’s going to be a long process. We have to realize that we won’t have enough police officers trained by next year.”

While the supply would be regulated by the federal government, it would be up to the provinces to come up with distribution plans and they could also set their own age limits.

“We are concerned about ensuring the safety and health of young Albertans and we’re also concerned about ensuring that we don’t somehow kick-start another black market,” Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Monday.

Colorado State Patrol officers have been dealing with the effects of legalization on their turf for years.

“For law enforcement, it might be a shock at first that this is actually happening,” Major Steve Garcia said. “I think the moment you can get over that shock and actually begin to develop strategies and objectives to make your community safer, based upon the new culture that exists, you’ll be better for it.”

Garcia recommends lawmakers in Canada look at providing secondary funding to police. It could be used to train officers in advanced techniques to detect impaired drivers.

“We’re very fortunate that the Colorado legislators did provide some money from the tax revenues that were brought in from the sale of legalized marijuana,” he said. “And Colorado law enforcement has benefited from that through enhanced training to enhanced programs.”

“Our main priority is protecting public health and safety, including keeping marijuana out of the hands of children, and ensuring road safety,” Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, said in a statement. “We know this issue is complex and will require all levels of government to work together. We will review the federal legislation once we receive it.”