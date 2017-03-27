One man charged in connection with ‘targeted’ shootings along Highway 97

RCMP are continuing to investigate following the arrest of a 38-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a series of shootings that spanned an eight-hour period, starting in Northern B.C. and ending in the Lower Mainland on the weekend.

The bizarre weekend shooting spree started with reports of shots being fired at a passenger vehicle and semi-tractor trailers on the highway near the communities of Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House on March 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Lomak Bulk Carriers confirmed to Global News that six trucks were hit by gunfire and that they were not the only company to be targeted.

The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the shootings was described as a 2009, four-door, blue Dodge Caliber with an Ontario license plate. Following the initial reports, police asked all B.C. officers to be on the look out for the suspect vehicle.

On Saturday afternoon, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a man who had been shot in the area of Ford Mountain Forest Road.

Police later found out that the victim had fled from the suspect and got help from Canadian Forces personnel. According to the Canadian Forces Military Police Group (CFMPG), members of their regiment were doing weapons training at General Vokes Range, a facility about 10 kilometres from the location of the reported shooting incident.

“During the training, a vehicle arrived at the gate of the range and the civilian driver of the vehicle requested assistance, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” CFMPG public affairs officer Lt. Black Patterson said in a statement to Global News.

“Military Police personnel provided first aid to the wounded individual, called 911, secured the area, and established an area for a medical evacuation helicopter to land. When the RCMP arrived, the matter was turned over to the civilian authorities as the incident had not occurred on military property and did not involve members of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

According to police, the 39-year-old gunshot victim, who is a Chilliwack resident, has non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital.

BREAKING: @BCRCMP say 39yo victim from Chilliwack allegedly shot at the end of a bizarre weekend shooting spree on Hwy 97. @GlobalBC — John Hua (@JohnHua) March 27, 2017

Following the Chilliwack shooting, police deemed the suspect armed and dangerous and launched an extensive ground and air search of the area with the help of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Integrated Police Dog Service, and Air Services.

After heading on foot on steep terrain up the Ford Mountain Forest Service Road, the K9 and ERT teams found the suspect at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday and took him into custody.

“This proved to be an extremely fluid and fast-evolving situation. Public safety was our priority. To ensure the safe apprehension of the suspect, we engaged all specialized resources available and ensured all police personnel had what they needed. We cannot underestimate the role the quick coordination of resources and timely sharing of information had on the resolution of this incident” C/Supt. Dave Attfield, acting Criminal Operations Officers said in a statement.

Investigators are looking into the suspect’s activities prior to March 24 and the possible motivation for the shooting incidents.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by police. He is currently facing one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm with additional charges being considered. His next court appearance is on March 29.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a suspicious incident allegedly involving the suspect or the suspect vehicle to contact local police.

~ with a file from Jon Azpiri