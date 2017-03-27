Dead dog found amongst trash in Okanagan back country

The organizer of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, a group of volunteers that works to keep Okanagan forests cleared of garbage, says he found a dead dog off Postil Lake Road in Ellison.

Kane Blake says he was doing a routine check of the area on his way to the shooting range when he peered over a ditch and saw the animal.

“Most people bury their pets on their property or take them to the vet, so this was a shock,” Blake said.

Blake says he doesn’t know how the dog died or why it was in the ditch.

Besides the dead animal, Blake found all kinds of garbage along Postil Lake Road.

“There is a burnt out car, a six-to-eight person hot tub that is cut in half, a giant TV with a projector — there is probably enough garbage to fill two 40-yard bins,” Blake explained. “It will take a good handful of volunteers and at least half a day to clean this up.”

Blake is contacting conservation officers in Kelowna to find out if anything can be done to find the person responsible for the dog as well as the illegal dumping of garbage.

If you recognized the dog please contact Conservation at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or OFTF at okanaganforesttahskforce@gmail.com