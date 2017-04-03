Canada
April 3, 2017 12:30 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: April 2017

By Weather Specialist  Global News

Apr. 3: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Amanda Sutherland near Saskatoon.

Amanda Sutherland/Submitted
A A

Every day, Global Regina features a viewer submitted photo for Your Saskatchewan on Global News Morning, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpeg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Regina: March 2017

Amanda Sutherland – near Stoon

Apr. 3: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Amanda Sutherland near Saskatoon.

Amanda Sutherland/Submitted
Report an error
Sask
Saskatchewan
Scenery
Weather
Your Sask
Your Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News