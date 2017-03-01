Canada
March 1, 2017 4:54 pm
Updated: March 1, 2017 4:56 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: March 2017

Tiffany Lizee By Weather Specialist  Global News

Mar. 1: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Amanda Shalovelo.

Amanda Shalovelo/Submitted
Every day on Global Regina at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., we feature a viewer submitted photo for Your Saskatchewan.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpeg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Regina:February 2017

amanda-shalovelo-2

Sask
Saskatchewan
Scenery
Weather
Your Sask
Your Saskatchewan

