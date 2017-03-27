Canada
March 27, 2017 1:17 pm

Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto industrial accident

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

First responders were on scene of an industrial accident on Queens Quay near Lower Jarvis Street on Monday, March 27.

Danny Longo/AM640
A A

A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the site near Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay just before 11:30 a.m., after a panel of some kind fell onto a worker, police said.

Paramedics said the worker, described as a man in his 40s, arrived at hospital without vital signs. There was no immediate update on his condition.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

More to come.

— With files from Danny Longo, AM640

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
industrial accident construction
industrial accident downtown Toronto
industrial accident Jarvis Street
industrial accident Toronto
industrial accident toronto condo
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News