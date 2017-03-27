Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto industrial accident

A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the site near Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay just before 11:30 a.m., after a panel of some kind fell onto a worker, police said.

Paramedics said the worker, described as a man in his 40s, arrived at hospital without vital signs. There was no immediate update on his condition.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

More to come.

— With files from Danny Longo, AM640