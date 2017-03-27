Hazmat team deals with suspicious package at Kelowna bank

A Kelowna Hazmat team dealt with a suspicious package Sunday.

Kelowna fire fighters were called to the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Dr. Sunday afternoon where a jug with a hose coming out the top of it was discovered.

“The package was not giving of a heat signature after using a thermal imaging camera,” Platoon Captain Tim Light said. “RCMP received some pictures from the ATM security camera which showed 2 individuals bring the container into the bank. After rearranging their belongings it seemed that they just forgot to take this container.”

Light said the Ministry of Environment was called to dispose of the package.