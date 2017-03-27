‘Justice League’ trailer: The DC superheroes unite, minus Superman

The Justice League is teaming up for a superhero movie of its own in a new trailer which finds Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash together.

Over the weekend, the first official trailer for Justice League hit the Internet, and fans were quick to point out that Superman was missing.

Superman is obviously not in the #JusticeLeague trailer. I once saw an Aquaman poster saying #UniteTheSeven. Green Lantern is coming. Sick. — Ricky J. Marc 🌹 (@RickyJMarc) March 27, 2017

I'll be really disappointed if the use #superman in a after credit scene.#JusticeLeague — Pawel (@EpicPawel) March 27, 2017

I don't see #Superman in #JusticeLeague, I think it's be surprise to see him show up #UniteTheLeague — Chanpisey (@mrchanpisey) March 27, 2017

“We have to be ready. You, me, the others. There’s an attack coming from far away,” Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne (Batman), says in the clip.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman replies, “Not coming, Bruce, it’s already here. The others … where are they?”

A montage of the heroes teaming up to battle enemies follows while a cover of the Beatles‘ Come Together plays in the background.

Affleck, Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher star in the film. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons and Willem Dafoe will also appear in the movie.

Henry Cavill’s Superman is expected to appear in the movie as well, but he has been missing from recent promotions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, (who previously directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), this trailer also gives fans a first look at some of the Justice League members (Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash) and their powers.

Justice League will hit theatres on Nov. 17.

Watch the trailer above.