51-year-old Toronto man charged for assaulting parking enforcement officer: police

The Toronto Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for assaulting a parking enforcement ffficer.

Police said the incident took place March 3 while the officer was writing a ticket in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area.

The owner of the car approached the officer and pushed her, before fleeing in the vehicle.

Simon Nazaryan, 51, of Toronto, was arrested March 19 and charged with assault.