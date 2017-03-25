51-year-old Toronto man charged for assaulting parking enforcement officer: police
A A
The Toronto Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for assaulting a parking enforcement ffficer.
Police said the incident took place March 3 while the officer was writing a ticket in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area.
The owner of the car approached the officer and pushed her, before fleeing in the vehicle.
Simon Nazaryan, 51, of Toronto, was arrested March 19 and charged with assault.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.