Police looking for missing Dartmouth woman

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Dartmouth woman.

Amber Lindsey McDougall, 28, has not been seen since the afternoon of March 8, in the area of Robie and Summer Streets in Halifax. She was reported missing to police on March 21.

McDougall is described as a white woman, approximately 5’5”, 168 lbs with long brown hair.

Police say there is no information to suggest that McDougall has met with foul play, however, officers are concerned for her well-being.

McDougall has a medical condition that she receives treatment for – and has been without treatment since she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax police.