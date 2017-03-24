Crime
March 24, 2017 9:15 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 10:03 pm

Police investigating daylight shooting in Abbotsford neighbourhood

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Catherine Urquhart reports live from Chase Street with the latest details of an Abbotsford shooting.

Police are on scene in Abbotsford after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood.

Abbotsford Police responded to the scene at the 3500-block of Chase Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police could not confirm if there were any fatalities or if any victims had been taken to hospital.

But Sgt. Judy Bird did confirm that at least one suspect remained at large at 6 p.m.

Police have the scene blocked off with police tape and are currently going door to door canvassing for information related to the incident.

More to come…

Global News