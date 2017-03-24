Yorkton, Sask. Walmart evacuated due to threat

A major retail outlet in Yorkton, Sask. has been evacuated due to a threat.

The threat directed towards Walmart came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Yorkton RCMP, along with the Yorkton Fire Department and Yorkton EMS are on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Mounties are asking everyone to stay away from the area and to respect all safety barricades.