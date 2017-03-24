Canada
March 24, 2017 4:48 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 4:51 pm

Yorkton, Sask. Walmart evacuated due to threat

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Threat forces evacuation of Walmart in Yorkton, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A major retail outlet in Yorkton, Sask. has been evacuated due to a threat.

The threat directed towards Walmart came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Yorkton RCMP, along with the Yorkton Fire Department and Yorkton EMS are on the scene.

READ MORE: Buena Vista School evacuated after suspicious package found

No other details have been released at this time.

Mounties are asking everyone to stay away from the area and to respect all safety barricades.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Saskatchewan
Walmart
Yorkton
Yorkton EMS
Yorkton Fire Department
Yorkton RCMP
Yorkton Walmart

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News