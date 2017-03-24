4 new judges appointed to Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta

The federal government announced the appointment of four new judges on Friday.

Marilyn Slawinsky, currently a Provincial Court judge who previously worked with Alberta Justice and the Calgary Police Commission, is moving to Red Deer to serve on the Court of Queen’s Bench. She replaces Mr. Justice K. Sisson who retired on Jan. 3.

Ritu Khullar, a managing partner at Chivers Carpenter Lawyers in Edmonton who has represented the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund before the Supreme Court of Canada, will serve on the Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton. She replaces M. Crighton, who moved to the Court of Appeal in October.

Michele H. Hollins, a partner at Calgary’s Dunphy Best Blocksom law firm, will serve on the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary. She is a former national president of the Canadian Bar Association and replaces J. Strekaf, who moved to the Court of Appeal in October.

William T. deWit, a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary who was an Olympic and professional boxer before his legal career. He is a partner at Calgary’s Wolch deWit Watts & Wilson and has been appointed to the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary. He replaces M.C. Erb, who elected supernumerary status.

The appointments follow an October announcement by Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley that 10 new judicial positions would be created in Alberta.

The appointments come at a time when Alberta is facing backlogs in its justice system, due partly to not having enough judges.

With files from The Canadian Press