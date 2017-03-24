Inflation rate slows in Saskatchewan during February

The pace of inflation slowed in Saskatchewan during February.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday the 12-month change in consumer prices was 1.4 per cent, down 0.2 percentage points from January.

The biggest drivers in the yearly increase were gasoline and fuel oil, up 28.3 per cent and 30.2 per cent respectively from February 2016.

Excluding gas, prices rose 0.6 per cent last month compared to a year ago.

Prices were up in six of the eight major components tracked by Statistics Canada, led by transportation at 6.6 per cent.

The exceptions were food costs, down 2.5 per cent, and household operations, down 1.9 per cent.

Nationally, the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent.