Amy Schumer drops out of ‘Barbie’ live-action movie

Amy Schumer has backed out of the upcoming Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts.

It was first revealed in December that Schumer, 35, was in talks to play the title role in Sony Picture’s film based on the ultra-popular Mattel toy line.

The comedian said in a statement, obtained by ET Canada, that she would no longer be able to commit to the role. “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the statement begins.

RELATED: Amy Schumer slams internet troll news, ‘Embarrassed for the journalists’

“The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to Variety, production of the movie was expected to start on June 23. Schumer’s busy schedule, which includes a promotional campaign for her new Fox comedy Snatched, would interfere with Barbie shoots.

Insiders say Sony couldn’t delay the film’s release to accommodate for Schumer because Mattel already has merchandise and production cycles in motion.

RELATED: Amy Schumer feels ‘sexy’ despite being labelled ‘very fat’ by Hollywood

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Sony Pictures plans to move forward with the movie with a new leading lady and is still searching for a director. The Barbie live-action flick is scheduled to hit theatres on June 29, 2018.