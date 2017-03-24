Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating nears single digits, poll suggests

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating continues to plummet.
According to a survey by the Angus Reid Institute, support for the provincial Liberal leader dropped four more points since last quarter.
READ MORE: Ontario in talks to buy more power from Quebec
The survey points to hydro costs as the main cause of frustration among residents.
Wynne holds the lowest approval rating of all premiers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.