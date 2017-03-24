Politics
March 24, 2017 8:42 am
Updated: March 24, 2017 9:53 am

Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating nears single digits, poll suggests

Anthony Urciuoli By

Global News anchor Alan Carter speaks one-on-one with Kathleen Wynne about hydro rate reductions.

A A

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating continues to plummet.

According to a survey by the Angus Reid Institute, support for the provincial Liberal leader dropped four more points since last quarter.

READ MORE: Ontario in talks to buy more power from Quebec

The survey points to hydro costs as the main cause of frustration among residents.

Wynne holds the lowest approval rating of all premiers.

Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating continues to plummet.

Angus Reid Institute

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Approval Rating
HYDRO
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario
Ontario hydro
Ontario premier approval
Wynne approval

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News