Western Mustangs unveil new stable

The Western Mustangs unveiled their 2017 recruiting class on Thursday evening at TD Stadium in London.

It’s a hometown-heavy group, with 18 of the 34 announced of the players coming from London. Offensive lineman Dawson Hitsman is from nearby Aylmer, but has played with the London Jr. Mustangs.

“We do not want to let the best kids leave London. One or two did escape us,” Mustangs recruiting co-ordinator and academic advisor Chris Marcus said following the announcement. “London football is some of the best in the country, and we are going to do out best to have them stay.”

Western has had one of the most consistent university programs in Canada. Last year’s team was a win away from getting to a Vanier Cup semi-final when they suffered through a heartbreaking Laurier fourth-quarter comeback that snatched that spot away — and with it, some top players who have now graduated the program.

To fill those positions, recruiters had to look outside London as well and head coach Greg Marshall points to the kind of success the Mustangs have had in attracting players from across Canada.

“Western is a national university,” he said. “We attract players and students from across the country, and our football team needs to reflect that.”

Marshall has seen the results of good recruiting classes. Those have propelled the consistency Western has become known for, but he describes it as a long-term process.

“A lot of these boys come in at 17 or 18 years old and find themselves on the field against 22-, 23- and 24-year old men,” Marshall says. “We wouldn’t throw a freshman into a senior or a PhD academic class, and yet in a physical sport like football where there’s a six-year difference in age, it happens. So, in a lot of cases there is great potential, but it is going to take a year or two.”

As with everything, there are always exceptions — for Western, that might be 6’3″, 270-pound defensive lineman Austin Miller.

“That kid’s motor is unbelievable,” Marcus says, smiling. “He had a lot of U.S. interest. Great kid. He is already enrolled in school here and was so excited to tell me that he got an 82 on an exam. I was maybe even a little more excited the next day to watch him bench 300 for ten reps.”

Given some of the losses on Western’s D-line, Miller could find himself starting right away.

Other players who may rise quickly are a pair of defensive backs — Daniel Valente played last year at CCH and Tommy Ngongo in Windsor.

Valente believes one aspect of his game could help him climb a crowded depth chart in the secondary.

“I think my versatility will help me,” he says. “I can play any position in the defensive secondary. I have good speed. Put me anywhere and I can play.”

Players have a great deal to adjust to, from everyday university life and academic demands to no longer being the best player on the field as they might have been in high school.

As fast as the four or five years at Western can go by, Marshall stresses the process it takes to earn a spot on the team.

“It’s not easy to get into Western, so we need good students and good athletes,” he says. “And just as important as good recruiting is good retention. Everyone studies the recruiting class, but nobody looks four years down the road and asks, ‘How many of those recruits did they retain?’ So, retention is huge for us.”

That focus has helped keep the Mustangs among the elite programs year after year in both the OUA and U Sports, a legacy the team hopes to continue as they look towards the next season.