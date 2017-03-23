Edmonton Eskimos look for football fan extras for TV commercial

If you’ve ever wanted to star in a television commercial but have no acting experience, this might be your big break.

The Edmonton Eskimos are looking for football fans to volunteer as unpaid extras for an upcoming commercial shoot.

“We are going to do a massive new brand campaign—something we’ve never done before as the Eskimos,” spokesperson Rose Mary Phillip said. “We want our fans to come out and be extras, be part of the Eskimo army for the day.”

The commercial will be used during the 2017 football season and feature 19 Edmonton Eskimos players. The commercial will be directed by Toronto’s Chris Muir, who has also directed spots for Coors Light, Cheerios and Scotiabank.

Phillip was tight-lipped on the nature of the commercial but said it’s going to be fun and new territory for the team.

“It’s something we’ve never done. It’s going to launch probably in May and we’d like our fans to be a part of it. They are as much of who we are as the players, so let’s showcase them.”

The team is looking for males and females of all ethnicities age 16 and over. The commercial shoot will be held on Thursday, March 30 between noon and 7 p.m. at the Eskimos team store at Commonwealth Stadium. Extras are encouraged to wear Eskimos gear if they have it.

To register as an extra you must first fill out a form on the Edmonton Eskimos website.

