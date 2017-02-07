Edmonton sports

More
Sports
February 7, 2017 2:11 pm

2017 Edmonton Eskimos schedule features Friday, Saturday home games

6910-G-1624 By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Eskimos' Mike Reilly (13) throws for the pass during first half CFL playoff action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A A

The Edmonton Eskimos released their 2017 schedule Tuesday, and besides the one pre-season game, all of the home games land on Friday and Saturday evenings. That’s right – no more Thursday evening games at Commonwealth Stadium.

The schedule features four battle of Alberta games against the Calgary Stampeders, with three of the tilts being held in Edmonton. The Eskimos will host all seven other teams once.

esks-schedule-2017

READ MORE: Adarius Bowman signs extension with Edmonton Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos will open the 69th season in Vancouver against the BC Lions on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. MT. The green and gold will then host the Montreal Alouettes for the June 30 home opener.

Week 3 and Week 14 will be bye weeks. The 105th Grey Cup will happen on Sunday, Nov. 26 in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Ottawa to host 2017 Grey Cup during Canada’s 150th anniversary year

See below for the full schedule, and visit the Eskimos website for further breakdown of the 2017 schedule.

eskimos-schedule

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commonwealth Stadium
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton Eskimos 2017 schedule
Edmonton sports
Eskimos
Esks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News