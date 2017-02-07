2017 Edmonton Eskimos schedule features Friday, Saturday home games

The Edmonton Eskimos released their 2017 schedule Tuesday, and besides the one pre-season game, all of the home games land on Friday and Saturday evenings. That’s right – no more Thursday evening games at Commonwealth Stadium.

The schedule features four battle of Alberta games against the Calgary Stampeders, with three of the tilts being held in Edmonton. The Eskimos will host all seven other teams once.

The Edmonton Eskimos will open the 69th season in Vancouver against the BC Lions on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. MT. The green and gold will then host the Montreal Alouettes for the June 30 home opener.

Week 3 and Week 14 will be bye weeks. The 105th Grey Cup will happen on Sunday, Nov. 26 in Ottawa.

See below for the full schedule, and visit the Eskimos website for further breakdown of the 2017 schedule.