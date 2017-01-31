Adarius Bowman signs extension with Edmonton Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos signed slotback Adarius Bowman to a one-year extension Tuesday that will keep the league’s receiving yardage leader under contract with the team through 2018.

Bowman, a three-time CFL all-star, set a team record with 120 catches last season for a CFL-best 1,759 yards. He had nine touchdowns on the campaign and added 114 yards on six catches with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

"Edmonton became home … Ready to get back to the field with my guys." – @AdariusBowman pic.twitter.com/uXUWvXoOWD — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) January 31, 2017

Bowman made his CFL debut with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2008 and spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with the Eskimos as a free agent in January 2011.

The 31-year-old native of Chattanooga, Tenn., previously signed a two-year deal with Edmonton in December 2015.

In nine CFL seasons, Bowman has 568 receptions for 8,490 yards and 43 touchdowns.

