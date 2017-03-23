Canada
March 23, 2017 3:49 pm

Enbridge spill east of Edmonton estimated at 10K litres of crude oil

By Staff The Canadian Press

Enbridge company logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A A

The National Energy Board says about 10,000 litres of light crude oil spilled Monday at a storage site east of Edmonton.

Enbridge said that as of Tuesday morning, it had recovered almost all of the oil, which had leaked from a tank value in an industrial area of Strathcona County.

The company said the oil flowed into a drainage ditch and then into a creek.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Federal agencies respond to Enbridge oil spill at industrial site east of Edmonton

The Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to the spill site, marking the second time one has been sent to investigate a pipeline-related incident this year.

Last month, Enbridge said a third-party strike on its pipeline caused about 961,000 litres of light oil condensate to leak into a construction pit.

The TSB has launched a full investigation into the February spill.
Report an error
alberta oil spill
Enbridge
Enbridge oil spill
Oil spill east of Edmonton
Sherwood Park
Strathcona County
Strathcona County oil spill
Transportation Safety Board
TSB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News