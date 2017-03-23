Rodica Radita appeals murder conviction, sentence in diabetic son’s death

A woman found guilty of murdering her diabetic son has filed an appeal that claims the judge showed bias by crying during the trial.

Calgary parents Emil and Rodica Radita were convicted of first-degree murder last month in the death of their 15-year-old son Alexandru (Alex).

The jury heard during the trial that the boy was so neglected he weighed just 37 pounds when he died of complications from untreated diabetes and starvation in 2013.

The parents were sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years.

Rodica Radita says she is not guilty of murdering her son and the judge did not consider all the evidence.

In a handwritten notice filled out at the federal women’s prison in Edmonton, Radita says she appeals both the conviction and the sentence.

