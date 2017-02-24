Radita trial: Decision expected for parents accused of killing diabetic son

The fate of a Calgary couple accused of killing their teenaged diabetic son will be decided Friday afternoon.

Emil Radita, 60, and his wife, Rodica, 54, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in 15-year-old Alex’s death.

Alex, 15, weighed just 37 pounds when he was found dead in his parents’ northwest Calgary home May 7, 2013.

An autopsy revealed Alex died from a bacterial sepsis (Staphyloccus Aureus) from complications of neglect and starvation.

He was found wearing only a T-shirt and a diaper at the time of his death. He was covered in ulcers.

Alex’s body was filled with infection and had bacteria everywhere from his kidneys to his adrenal glands, spleen and blood stream.

The prosecution alleges the Raditas knew they were killing their son or their actions would likely kill him and added they never accepted the diagnosis of diabetes–even though he had nearly died from the disease when the family lived in British Columbia.

“Rodica cared more about being right than about the truth,” Crown Prosecutor Susan Pepper said.

The prosecutor argued the case goes beyond failing to provide the necessaries of life, suggesting this was planned and deliberate.

“The plan was simple: wean him off of insulin, keep him out of sight and pray,” Pepper said.

“Alex could no more live without insulin than he could live without a heart…he was doomed.”

Home video shown taken of Alex on his 15th birthday in January 2013 shows a very thin, emaciated boy.

An expert in pediatric medicine testified in the trial, stating there were issues with the Raditas from the time he was diagnosed in December 2000. Alex was just shy of his third birthday.

Court heard he was hospitalized three times while living in B.C.

Below: Photos of Alex Radita on his 15th birthday, taken just months before his death. Story continues below.

One doctor said Rodica said God would prove the diagnosis wrong and God would make him better.

At one point in B.C., officials sought permanent guardianship of Alex, but he was later returned to Emil and Rodica’s care in January 2005.

The family then moved to Alberta.

The prosecution submitted the Raditas deliberately withheld insulin from Alex. He never saw a doctor in Alberta.

The prosecution argued Alex was unlawfully confined to his bedroom and not even able to move about in his own bed. She said the Raditas knew if they took him out of the home they would be caught for not caring for him properly.

Defence has maintained the Raditas did not mean to kill their son, suggesting manslaughter would be an appropriate decision for the couple.