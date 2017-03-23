Nova Scotia legislature’s spring sitting set for April 25, with budget April 27

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the spring sitting of the legislature will begin April 25, with the budget to follow two days later.

READ MORE: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia celebrate federal budget aligned with provincial plans

McNeil says the plan is to have the session wrap up by the Victoria Day long weekend on May 22.

But with speculation high that an election call could come this spring, McNeil also refused to rule out dropping the writ before the budget is debated and passed by the legislature.

He would only say he is looking forward to tabling the budget and then spending his summer “talking to Nova Scotians.”

Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the premier is playing political games around important things like the budget and that’s why the province should have a fixed election date.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says when a budget is tabled it should be debated and voted on because of the implications it has for the public at large.