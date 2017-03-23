Beyoncé grants teen cancer patient’s last wish

Beyoncé made the dreams of one of her biggest fans come true.

The music icon met Ebony Banks, a teen who was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer, over FaceTime after catching wind of a campaign Banks’ friends and family organized.

The video of their one-on-one interaction has been retweeted thousands of times and shows Beyoncé telling the teenage girl “I love you.”

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ Story continues below — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Banks, affectionately known by her friends as “Ebob”, spent the majority of senior year in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer — according to Houston station KIAH.

The community has gathered in support of “Ebob” and Alief Independent School District even held an early graduation ceremony in her honour.

Beyoncé was informed of Banks’ wish to meet her after the teen girl’s classmates united to spread “#EBOBMEETSBEYONCE” on social media. “Beyoncé is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention,” high school student Karina Gutierrez told KTRK-TV.

Fellow senior Cristal Depaz added, “We try to make sure she has a smile on her face and to make her wishes come true.”