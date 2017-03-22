That poor boy…

There were many beyond the borders of St. Catharines who breathed a sigh of relieve when Justin Kuijer, the killer of 7 year old Nathan Dumas, was captured in Kenora, Ontario.

To be frank, I was surprised he was still alive.

I thought he may pick another option rather than facing the horrific crime he has committed.

As the father of two kids I can’t help but think what the last moments of that poor boys life were like and, even in a fit of rage, how could you do such a thing?

It reminds us all that there are some evils in the world we may never explain.

In the wake of all of this I’m looking for something positive to take way from this heiness crime.

Other than the image, and memory for those who knew him, I can’t find anything.

Maybe we have to take comfort knowing more people feel like us, than the rage of the killer.

I’m Scott Thompson.