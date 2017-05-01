Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Citadel-Sable Island candidates

Quick take: Halifax Citadel-Sable Island will be a riding to watch this election. The riding typically sees a close three-way race on election night and the Progressive Conservatives are fielding a big-name candidate in the riding. Liberal MLA Labi Kousoulis is the incumbent.

Candidates

Liberal: Kousoulis was the minister for the Public Service Commission and for Internal Services under Premier Stephen McNeil. He is a certified management accountant and a small business owner.

Progressive Conservative: Rob Batherson is a well-known Halifax businessman. He is the president and co-owner of Colour PR and he previously worked for Progressive Conservative premier John Hamm as his communications director. Batherson is heavily involved with both the federal Conservative party and the provincial Progressive Conservative party.

NDP: Glenn Walton is an English literature professor at Saint Mary’s University. He also works in film and journalism.

Background

History: Kousoulis was first elected in 2013 with 47.66 per cent of the vote. He unseated an NDP incumbent who had previously held the riding for two consecutive elections. The riding has elected candidates from all three major parties in the past two decades.

Boundaries: The riding covers the south half of the Halifax peninsula. It includes the downtown core, Citadel Hill, and Point Pleasant Park. Its street borders are Duke, Cogswell and Robie streets and Coburg Road.

Demographics: The district includes wealthy homeowners, urban professionals, students and a handful of voters on Sable Island. It is home to several post-secondary schools, such as Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, the University of King’s College and the Atlantic School of Theology. There are also four hospitals as well as the Public Gardens and numerous small businesses.