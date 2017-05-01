Nova Scotia Election: Halifax Chebucto candidates

Quick take: Halifax Chebucto will be a must-watch riding during the provincial election. Liberal incumbent Joachim Stroink is running against NDP Leader Gary Burrill. Stroink won the traditionally New Democrat riding in the 2013 Liberal sweep.

Candidates

Liberal: Stroink was first elected in 2013 and was a backbencher in the Liberal government. Stroink is also a small business owner and used to own the Trail Shop in Halifax.

Progressive Conservative: John Wesley Chisholm is the president of Arcadia Entertainment. He was a vocal critic of the government after it abruptly cut the film and TV tax credit in 2015.

NDP: Gary Burrill is the leader of the provincial NDP. Burrill won the leadership in 2016 without a seat in the legislature and opted against running in a byelection. He served one term as MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, but lost his seat in 2013. Burrill is a United Church minister.

Riding background

History: Stroink won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 49.87 per cent of the vote. Prior to his win the riding was an NDP stronghold dating back to the 1980s, with one exception – the Liberals won the riding in 1993. It was held by former NDP Leader Alexa McDonough throughout the 1980s.

Boundaries: Halifax Chebucto covers the central and western edge of the Halifax peninsula.

Demographics: The riding is predominantly residential and includes the busy retail district on Quinpool Road.