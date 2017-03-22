Edmonton Eskimos mourn death of Hall of Famer Larry Highbaugh

Edmonton Eskimos Hall of Fame defensive back Larry Highbaugh has passed away at the age of 67. Members of the Edmonton Eskimos Alumni Association were notified Wednesday morning of his passing.

Highbaugh played 13 seasons in the Canadian Football League, including 12 with the Eskimos after starting his career with the B.C. Lions in 1971. Highbaugh won six Grey Cup championships with the Esks and was a part of the five-in-a-row teams. He is a four-time Western Division All-Star and a three-time CFL All-Star.

Highbaugh holds several Eskimos records, including most career interceptions with 66. He was inducted to the Eskimos Wall of Honour in 1996 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Highbaugh was working as a high school teacher in at South Gwinnett High School in Snelville, Georgia.