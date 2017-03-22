Sports
March 22, 2017 2:10 pm

Edmonton Eskimos mourn death of Hall of Famer Larry Highbaugh

By Dave Campbell 630 CHED
Edmonton Eskimos Hall of Fame defensive back Larry Highbaugh has passed away at the age of 67. Members of the Edmonton Eskimos Alumni Association were notified Wednesday morning of his passing.

Highbaugh played 13 seasons in the Canadian Football League, including 12 with the Eskimos after starting his career with the B.C. Lions in 1971. Highbaugh won six Grey Cup championships with the Esks and was a part of the five-in-a-row teams. He is a four-time Western Division All-Star and a three-time CFL All-Star.

Edmonton Eskimos Larry Highbaugh (13) watches as the Ottawa Rough Riders celebrate scoring the first touchdown during CFL Grey Cup action in Montreal on Nov. 22, 1980.

The Canadian Press

Highbaugh holds several Eskimos records, including most career interceptions with 66. He was inducted to the Eskimos Wall of Honour in 1996 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Highbaugh was working as a high school teacher in at South Gwinnett High School in Snelville, Georgia.

