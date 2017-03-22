Calgary commute slowed as electrical issue stops CTrains at Anderson Station

Hundreds of Calgary commuters faced delays getting to work on Wednesday amid an electrical problem at the Southland LRT Station.

The issue, which began at around 7 a.m., caused trains on the northbound Red Line to be stopped at the Anderson LRT Station.

Hey CTRiders, #RedLine Due to a electrical problem at Southland Station we're holding trains on the Red Line. We'll keep you posted — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) March 22, 2017

Over two dozen shuttles were then brought in to take passengers from the Anderson Station to Chinook Station, where they could board the Red Line to continue travelling north.

The issue caused big crowds at the Anderson Station, as passengers waited for shuttles to arrive.

“One of the problems was that once folks got wind of the situation at Southland they went back to the parking lot to get their cars,” Ron Collins with Calgary Transit said. “Our busses were trying to get in and the cars were trying to get out – so that created a jam.”

“Macleod Trail was also backed up.”

Collins said the electrical issue was with a catenary pole, also called an overhead line.

The issue was resolved at around 10 a.m., allowing for Red Line CTrains to once again run through Southland station.