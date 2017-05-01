Nova Scotia Election: Eastern Shore candidates

Quick take: Eastern Shore has elected an MLA from the governing party in every election since the 1980s making it a riding to watch in this election. Liberal MLA Kevin Murphy is the incumbent.

Candidates

Liberal: Murphy was first elected in 2013. Murphy was the Speaker of the House under the Liberal government. He is the first Speaker in any Canadian jurisdiction to have a permanent long term physical disability. He is a spinal cord injured quadriplegic as a result of a hockey accident in 1985. Prior to his election, he operated several small businesses on the Eastern Shore.

Progressive Conservative: Patricia Auchnie works in the field of mental health and addictions and has three degrees including a Masters of Social Work.

NDP: Devin Ashley is an elementary school teacher at Oyster Pond Academy. He’s been politically active in the NDP for some time, but in his nomination speech he referenced the recent dispute between teachers and the government as the reason for running in the election.

Riding background

History: Murphy won the riding for the Liberals with 52.99 per cent of the vote in 2013. Eastern Shore is a swing-riding and has elected MLAs from all three main parties and every government since the 1980s.

Boundaries: The riding stretches along the eastern shore from Lawrencetown to East Ship Harbour.

Demographics: The riding features suburban and rural areas with many Halifax commuters living around Lawrencetown. It’s also home to many fishing villages along the coast.