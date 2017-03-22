Amber alert issued for 4-year-old north of Montreal

An amber alert has been issued for four-year-old Joel Mukonkole in Saint-Jérôme, just north of Montreal.

According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, the suspect is 31-year-old Rachel Esema-Okako, the boy’s mother.

#AlerteAMBER : L'enfant disparu est Joelle Mukonkole et la suspecte est Rachel Esema-Okko. pic.twitter.com/QENEpUuXco — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017

Officers believe she may be driving a red, four-door 2005 Pontiac Vibe with number plate 270 XLX.

#AlerteAMBER : La suspecte se déplacerait à bord d’un véhicule Pontiac Vibe 2005, 4 portes, de couleur rouge, immatriculation 270 XLX. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017

The two may have last been seen in Kanata, Ont.

If anyone has any information, authorities are asking that they call 911.