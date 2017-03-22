Amber alert issued for 4-year-old north of Montreal

An amber alert has been issued for four-year-old Joel Mukonkole in Saint-Jérôme, just north of Montreal.
According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, the suspect is 31-year-old Rachel Esema-Okako, the boy’s mother.
Officers believe she may be driving a red, four-door 2005 Pontiac Vibe with number plate 270 XLX.
The two may have last been seen in Kanata, Ont.
If anyone has any information, authorities are asking that they call 911.
