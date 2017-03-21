World
March 21, 2017 10:45 pm

North Korea might have launched several missiles Wednesday: Japan news agency

By Kaori Kaneko and Chris Gallagher Reuters

In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, photo distributed on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, by the North Korean government, "Pukguksong-2â€ is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
A A

North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.

The launch, from the eastern area of Wonsan, may have failed, Kyodo said, adding that the type of missiles involved was unknown.


Story continues below

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the government hasn’t confirmed North Korea launched missiles towards Japan and that it was always gathering and analyzing information on the country.

South Korea’s defense ministry said it was trying to confirm the report of the missile launches.

READ MORE: U.S. mulls North Korea sanctions, targeting cash that flows through Chinese banks

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest coast, angering South Korea and Japan.

That launch came days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
North Korea
north korea japan missile
north korea japan missile launch
north korea launch missile
north korea launched missiles
North Korea missile
North Korea missile launch
north korea missile launch japan
north korea missiles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News