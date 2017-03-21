North Korea might have launched several missiles Wednesday: Japan news agency

North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.

The launch, from the eastern area of Wonsan, may have failed, Kyodo said, adding that the type of missiles involved was unknown.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the government hasn’t confirmed North Korea launched missiles towards Japan and that it was always gathering and analyzing information on the country.

South Korea’s defense ministry said it was trying to confirm the report of the missile launches.

READ MORE: U.S. mulls North Korea sanctions, targeting cash that flows through Chinese banks

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest coast, angering South Korea and Japan.

That launch came days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.