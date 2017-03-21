$55K in drugs, 11 guns seized in southern Alberta raids
Alberta law officials have seized more than $55,000 worth of drugs and 11 firearms over the course of two investigations last week that searched homes in Lethbridge, Coaldale and Fort Macleod.
A search of homes in North Lethbridge and Coaldale on March 15 netted $30,000 worth of drugs, six rifles and a handgun.
Three men were charged with drug trafficking as a result: Lethbridge residents Michael Monahan, 36, and Jamie Delafosse, 41, as well as Coaldale resident Jordan Wensmann, 26.
A raid of a home in Fort Macleod on March 17 resulted in the seizure of more than $25,000 in drugs, a shotgun and three rifles.
A local man and woman face trafficking-related charges as a result: Dean Jordan, 47, and Elaine Reid, 39.
“Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” ALERT said in a Tuesday statement.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.