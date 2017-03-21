Hamilton LRT opponents claim mayor has conflict of interest

Opponents of Hamilton’s rapid transit vision have filed an official complaint against Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

The group “NoHamiltonLRT” is asking Ontario’s ombudsman to investigate the mayor’s membership on the Alectra Utilities board of directors, which they are calling is a “direct conflict of interest.”

The group argues that light rail transit will create massive billings for Alectra, and as a board member, it questions how the mayor can make unbiased decisions regarding the project.

There is no indication whether or not Ombudsman Paul Dube will consider the request.