High risk offender set to be released in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP are notifying the public, particularly those in Yarmouth and Halifax, that a high risk offender is about to be released.

James Andrew MacKay, 36, will be released from prison in Renous, N.B. on March 22, 2017 after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences.

Mackay has a criminal record dating back to 2000. His previous convictions are for uttering threats, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and killing or endangering animals.

MacKay has been assessed as being at a high risk to reoffend. Police say previous violent offences that MacKay has been convicted of involved intimate relationships.

RCMP say MacKay will be required to follow strict conditions for a period of two years including not possessing certain types of weapons, no possession or consumption of alcohol and non-prescription drugs, no communication with the victim, and a daily curfew.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

Under the High Risk Offender Information Protocol, the RCMP provide information to “alert members of the public of his presence so they may take suitable precautionary measures.”

RCMP say any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.