Toronto police searching for missing 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help locating a 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease not seen since Monday morning.

Police said in a media release Thomas Da Silva was last spotted around 8:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue area and are concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5’4″ tall, 185 lbs., with a medium build, short white hair, bushy eyebrows and a clean-shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue spring jacket with a grey collar, a black leather cap with ear flaps and khaki pants.

Police said he may be pushing a small grocery trolley.

Family members tell Global News Da Silva’s disappearance is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).