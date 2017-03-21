CAA Manitoba kicks off 2017 worst roads campaign

Potholes, traffic congestion and faded road lines; it’s time to vote for the worst road in Manitoba.

CAA Manitoba is launching its annual worst roads campaign Tuesday morning.

Manitobans will get a chance to pick a road in the city or province that has the most problems with:

Traffic congestion

Potholes/crumbling pavement

Timing of traffic lights

Pedestrian/cycling safety

Poor road signs or road markings

Last year, more than 660 roads were nominated. For the first time in the campaign’s history, highways in Carman, Brookdale, Goodlands, Boissevain and Gillam bumped long-standing Winnipeg streets from the list.

Carmen’s Main Street South took the title at the worst road in the province.

Voting opens Tuesday afternoon on CAA Manitoba’s website.

Top ten list of worst roads in 2016: