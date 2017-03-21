Committee approves London culture districts, says no to looser noise bylaws

A city committee has endorsed the creation of so-called “culture districts” in London, but not before removing a contentious part of the proposal that drew the ire of downtown residents.

Several people living in the core spoke out during Monday’s public participation meeting about proposed bylaw changes that would have opened the door to higher noise limits.

The idea of dividing London into culture districts was first proposed almost two years ago, as a way of having arts and entertainment events in more areas of the city. Staff believe having culture districts can make a significant contribution to the local economy.

A report from staff, however, recommended loosening noise restrictions and event curfews in the core, which concerned several residents and business owners including Mohammed Mussa.

“Residents are not being heard,” he said. “Some businesses are being heard. My business is partially residential, and my tenants are not happy with the amount of noise that ends up happening with bars emptying out or music that ends up coming out of patio doors.”

Jim Harcourt felt the report ignored the interests of downtown homeowners.

“Several of the recommendations will interrupt and preclude the reasonable use and enjoyment of our personal property including, as examples we’ve experienced in the past, our ability to sit out and enjoy our own patios, dining rooms, and living rooms, effectively interrupting and indeed in some cases precluding our sleep and relaxation,” said Harcourt.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy committee removed the proposed bylaw changes loosening noise restrictions and event curfews downtown before approving the staff recommendation.

“Does the quality of entertainment or music increase when volume increases? I don’t think so,” said Coun. Tanya Park.

“So for me, this report does have a lot of merit in it, but when we talk about the amplification and volume of sound, I don’t think that we’re increasing the quality at all or in a positive way, giving any support to the people who have stood by downtown.”

Staff will report back on the noise and event curfew restrictions in a few weeks.

The proposal would divide London into three culture districts: downtown and Old East, city-wide, and “main streets,” which would dictate smaller events in neighbourhoods like Wortley Village.