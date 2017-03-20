Lumby duo build the strongest bridge
A duo from Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby are the winners of the 34th annual Spaghetti Bridge contest at Okanagan College.
Teams compete for cash for building a bridge made out of pasta that can hold the most weight.
First place went to Justin Dessert and Hanya Riddick who built a bridge that could withstand more than 255 kilograms or 562 pounds. They took home the top prize of $1,500.
James Dessert, also of Lumby, claimed second prize with a bridge that could withstand 207 kilograms or 456 pounds. He takes home $1,000.
Third place went to a team from UBC Okanagan for a bridge that could withstand 120 kilograms or 264 pounds.
In order to qualify for the competition, the bridges could not weigh more than 1 kg prior to testing.
Fourth place was not awarded, as the other bridge tested did not meet the minimum threshold of 10 kg of load.
