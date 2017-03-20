Education
March 20, 2017 6:50 pm
Updated: March 20, 2017 6:53 pm

Lumby duo build the strongest bridge

By Global News

Students compete in building the strongest bridge made out of pasta.

Contributed
A A

A duo from Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby are the winners of the 34th annual Spaghetti Bridge contest at Okanagan College.

Teams compete for cash for building a bridge made out of pasta that can hold the most weight.

First place went to Justin Dessert and Hanya Riddick who built a bridge that could withstand more than 255 kilograms or 562 pounds. They took home the top prize of $1,500.

James Dessert, also of Lumby, claimed second prize with a bridge that could withstand 207 kilograms or 456 pounds. He takes home $1,000.

Third place went to a team from UBC Okanagan for a bridge that could withstand 120 kilograms or 264 pounds.

In order to qualify for the competition, the bridges could not weigh more than 1 kg prior to testing.

Fourth place was not awarded, as the other bridge tested did not meet the minimum threshold of 10 kg of load.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Engineering
okanagan college
spaghetti bridge
UBCO

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News