Lumby duo build the strongest bridge

A duo from Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby are the winners of the 34th annual Spaghetti Bridge contest at Okanagan College.

Teams compete for cash for building a bridge made out of pasta that can hold the most weight.

First place went to Justin Dessert and Hanya Riddick who built a bridge that could withstand more than 255 kilograms or 562 pounds. They took home the top prize of $1,500.

James Dessert, also of Lumby, claimed second prize with a bridge that could withstand 207 kilograms or 456 pounds. He takes home $1,000.

Third place went to a team from UBC Okanagan for a bridge that could withstand 120 kilograms or 264 pounds.

In order to qualify for the competition, the bridges could not weigh more than 1 kg prior to testing.

Fourth place was not awarded, as the other bridge tested did not meet the minimum threshold of 10 kg of load.