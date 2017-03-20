Regina police still searching for missing 32-year-old man

Regina police are continuing to look for a man who went missing on March 8.

Mathew Dahl, 32, was last seen near Fourth Avenue and Forget Street around 3 a.m. on March 8. He was reported missing on March 10 and police have been unable to contact him.

Dahl is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and weighting about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and Chinese symbols tattooed on the left side of his neck by his ear, as well as his right arm and left arm.

Dahl was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black toque and white runners.

Police said Dahl may be driving a black 2014 Buick Encore with a cracked windshield on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.