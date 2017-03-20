Manitoba RCMP
March 20, 2017 1:41 pm
Updated: March 20, 2017 1:45 pm

9 people, including baby, taken to hospital after head-on crash near Winkler, Man.

By Online Producer  Global News

Nine people were sent to hospital after two vehicles collided head on near Winkler, Man., Sunday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a head-on crash sent nine people to hospital, including five children near Winkler, Man.

On Sunday at 12:20 p.m., RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 32.

A northbound SUV with five passengers and a southbound car with four passengers collided head-on.

Emergency services from Altona, Man., STARS air ambulance and the Winker fire department were all on scene.

A 37-year-old woman driving the SUV and an 11-year-old boy were taken to a Winnipeg hospital in critical condition. The three other passengers were girls aged 7, 5 and 1. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 41-year-old man driving the other car, as well as three other woman, aged 38, 17 and 12 were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Everyone involved in the crash was from Winkler.

Highway 32 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision and seat belts were used, RCMP said.

RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist are still investigating.

